Stabbed, punched, bitten: Violence against health care workers common

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, from center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, from right, at the Veterans Home of California on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, Calif. Ben Margot / AP

Advocates hope to change that. Last week, just two days before 36-year-old veteran Albert Wong slipped into the Pathway Home in Yountville and held three staffers hostage before killing them and then himself, a congressman from California introduced a

bill called the Health Care Workplace Violence Prevention Act.

It calls for OSHA to require health care employers to adopt a comprehensive workplace violence prevention plan.

“Every hospital needs to have a plan to deal with workplace violence and reduce it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who introduced the bill. “You may want to make sure that the tables and lamps are locked down so that people can’t throw objects at health care workers, you may want to make sure that there’s a safe exit, enough security, that people aren’t bringing weapons of any kind into a medical facility. What the bill does is require that hospitals comply with an OSHA standard.”

Those in the medical profession say that not only are such precautions necessary, but better responses from supervisors and managers in response to violence are needed, too.

One woman, a 26-year-old nurse from Tennessee who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of job repercussions, recalled a time last year while working in the ER when a patient, frustrated that he wasn’t allowed to get out of his bed, bit her so hard on her arm that it left a large bruise. She told management, but nothing happened.

“They ask if we want to report it, and then we fill out an occurrence report sheet, and then after that, that’s really it. I never get a follow-up,” she said, adding that in other venues, that type of aggression would be unacceptable. “I can’t go to Target and bite somebody over their prices.”

Still, many in health care are quick to dismiss violence as part of their jobs. Dr. Kayla Behbahani, a chief resident in psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, hopes to change that.

Behbahani has been shoved by a patient. And when she was in her third year of residency, a mentally ill patient in an outpatient clinic became agitated when Behbahani wanted to admit her to the hospital.

“She told me that the last person who admitted her to the hospital received 57 stitches, and at that point she reached for her cane,” Behbahani said.

Behbahani was shaken up, but wasn’t hurt by the encounter. She’s now on a workplace violence prevention committee at her hospital and urges residents to report any threatening behavior.

“It turns out a lot of health care providers don’t report verbal aggression. They only report physical. We’re trying to change that behavior,” she said.

It’s not just mentally ill patients who lash out: According to a 2014

study in the Journal of Emergency Nursing, patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s and patients on drugs were the most likely to hurt nurses.

Khanna, the California representative, hopes that his bill will get bipartisan support so there can be a federal standard on de-escalating and preventing violence.

“ I don’t care who passes the law, so long as something passes.”

In Massachusetts, there’s pending legislation called “Elise’s Law,” named after Wilson, the ER nurse who was stabbed. It would require all health care providers to do an assessment of the risk for workplace violence and then require them to develop a plan to prevent it, which could mean increasing security staff or putting metal detectors in parts of the hospital.

“I don’t care who passes the law, so long as something passes,” Wilson said. “They need to make it a standard that all states have to follow.”

“It’s just so risky out there now,” she added. “It’s not like we’re police officers with bulletproof vests.”