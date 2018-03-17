Russia to expel 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning standoff

Specialist officers in protective suits secure the police forensic tent that had been blown over by the wind and is covering the bench where Sergei Skripal was found critically ill, March 7, 2018. Matt Cardy / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office said Saturday that the onus remained on Russia to account for its actions and to comply with international obligations.

“In light of Russia’s previous behaviour, we anticipated a response of this kind and the National Security Council will meet early next week to consider next steps,” the spokesperson said.

“Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts,” the spokesperson said. “It is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

Speaking later on Saturday May said Britain would consider its next steps alongside its allies in the coming days.

“We will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russian Government. We can be reassured by the strong support we have received from our friends and allies around the world,” May said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself had made the decision to use the nerve toxin on U.K. soil.

“We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening,” Johnson told reporters.

“Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision — and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision — to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War,” he said.

Russia has denied any involvement and said it was not responding to May’s earlier ultimatum until it received samples of

the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, which British investigators say was used in the attack.

The Russian Embassy in London said the expulsion of diplomats was “totally unacceptable, unjustified and shortsighted.”

“All the responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-U.K. relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain,”

it said in a statement earlier this week.

The expulsions came a day after British police launched a murder investigation after an autopsy revealed that a Russian exile who was critical of Putin was strangled in his home.

Nikolay Glushkov, whose

body was found Monday, died as a result of “compression to the neck,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.