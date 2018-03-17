Police believe all victims found in Florida bridge collapse

Recovery operations continue Saturday morning, March 17, 2018, at the site of the Florida International University-Sweetwater University bridge in the Miami area that collapsed during construction earlier in the week. Roberto Koltun / Miami Herald via AP

- Advertisement -

The engineer said in the voicemail that “from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there, so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective,” according to a transcript released by the department of transportation.

Related:

Collapsed Florida walkway was built using new ‘accelerated’ bridge technology

But FIU said in a statement on Saturday that the design team convened a meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday to discuss the crack.

“The FIGG engineer of record delivered a technical presentation regarding the crack and concluded that there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge,” the university said, referring to FIGG Bridge Engineers, the company that led the design of the walkway

“This meeting lasted approximately two hours and included FIU and FDOT representatives,” the university said.

An NTSB official said Friday evening that “a crack in the bridge does not necessarily mean it’s unsafe,” he said, though NTSB investigators made it clear that they had not confirmed whether there were cracks.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who has taught at FIU as an adjunct professor, said Saturday night that a thorough investigation was underway to determine what went wrong.

“Let there be no doubt: They will know why this failed,” Rubio said of investigators. “And they will make sure that that is out there so it never happens again.”