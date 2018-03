MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tonight is your chance to hear the first Zac Brown Tribute Band.

The Cherry Blossom nightly concert series gets started tonight with the country/folk music band known as 20RIDE.

They will begin playing on the Entertainment Stage at Central City Park presented by Coca-Cola. The show starts at 8 PM.

The concert and parking are free.

