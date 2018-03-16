Trump tries to move Stormy suit to fed court, says she owes him $20M

Attorney Michael Avenatti represents Stormy Daniels. NBC News

Clifford says in her lawsuit that she had an “intimate” relationship with Trump, who was married at the time, in 2006 and 2007. Trump denies the allegation.

In the fall of 2016, while Trump was running for president, Clifford signed a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $130,000, the suit says. Cohen says he “facilitated” the payment with his own funds, through a company he created, and was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or campaign.

Clifford’s suit says that Trump never signed the agreement, making it null and void. She asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to declare it invalid, allowing her to speak with impunity.

Cohen had already

secretly obtained a temporary restraining order against Clifford from a private arbitrator. He says the 2016 agreement specified that any dispute would be resolved through arbitration.

The removal notice says that the agreement calls for $1 million in damages for every breach and alleges that Clifford has broken it at least 20 times.

“This is simply more of the same bullying tactics from the president and Mr. Cohen,” Avenatti said.

“They are now attempting to remove this case in order to increase their chances that the matter will ultimately be decided in private arbitration, behind closed doors, outside of public view and scrutiny.

President Donald Trump is being represented by celebrity attorney Charles Harder. Mandel Ngan / AFP – Getty Images

“The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20 million in bogus ‘damages’ against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is truly remarkable — likely unprecedented in our history.

“We are not going away and we will not be intimidated by these threats.”

The White House has sought to distance Trump from the Clifford dispute, while Avenatti has been highlighting ties between the president and the matter.

Cohen used his Trump Organization email to arrange for the transfer of funds before he wired the $130,000 to Clifford. And an in-house lawyer for the company

also signed documents linked to last month’s gag order.