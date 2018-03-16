Too Old For A Dog?

(NBC NEWS) A 70-year-old woman who was told she was too old to adopt a puppy from a Wisconsin rescue became an official dog-mom Wednesday.

Mary Hawe’s husband died three years ago and she recently decided it was time to get a puppy.

When she tried to adopt a one-year-old Yorkie mix from Fluffy Dog Rescue in Hartland, she says they responded to her application saying the rescue has a formula for older applicants and that she would only be able to adopt a dog three years or older.

“They knew nothing about me at all,” she said.

“Solely based on her birth date said she could not adopt the dog,” said Mary’s daughter Melissa Daddio. “I’m very protective of my mom so I got really angry.”

Another Wisconsin company called Fetcha learned about Mary’s story and connected with her on Facebook. Fetcha partners with more than 30 rescues and helps match families with dogs.

They were able to connect with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue in Waukesha County, who had the perfect puppy for Mary.

