Ahmed Hassan is captured on a surveillance camera on a train the day of the Parsons Green bombing. Metropolitan police / AFP – Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“They trained us how to kill. It was all religious based,” he said.

In court, Hassan claimed he had made up the claim about ISIS to increase his chances of getting asylum in Britain.

He told a teacher at his college that he a “duty to hate Britain,” because he blamed it for a bomb that killed his father in Iraq more than a decade before.

Hassan will be sentenced next week. He faces a maximum of life in prison.