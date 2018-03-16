Sponsored: How to Know When You Need a Lawyer

When you’re in an accident, many things go through your mind. Should you take photos; should you talk to potential witnesses; should you go to the doctor’s office? You may do all of these things, however, getting a medical checkup is probably the most important if you think you’re injured in any way.

After you make sure that everyone is okay and call the police, then you’ll probably want to take some photos if you are not injured. If you feel like it, and while you wait for the police to arrive, you may talk to witnesses and exchange insurance information with anyone else who was involved.

If you are hurt, you will need to go the doctor or hospital, and this is the point where you will most likely want a lawyer involved. There are a lot of issues that go along with a car accident, for instance. There are time limits about when you must notify your insurance company; evidence may go missing if you don’t have an attorney who insists that the other side save that information.

There are a lot of issues that you will be thankful to have an attorney handle for you. An attorney can answer all of your questions and get the ball rolling in a timely manner.

This way, if you realize later on that you want to file a lawsuit, you will not have waived any of your rights.

And what if your accident involves a family member? No one wants to sue their parents or sister or husband, but do you have a case if a family member is involved?

This is why you have liability insurance. If you sue a family member, their insurance rates will not go up. So while you sue the person, the insurance company actually pays the claim with no penalty to the one whom you have sued.

These are just a few things to consider if you’re involved in a car accident and you’re thinking of hiring an attorney. And most attorneys charge nothing for an initial consultation.

If you have legal questions, please contact our offices. We are here to help you and to answer your questions.