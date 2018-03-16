Running out of luck for a dry St. Patrick’s Day in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s a big weekend in Middle Georgia as St. Patrick’s Day falls on the opening weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Unfortunately, we’re running out of luck for a dry forecast.

Rain showers will develop Saturday ahead of a cold front. The most frequent rain will occur in the early morning through early afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day.

- Advertisement -

We’ll lose the high pressure system that has left the southeast with sunshine this week. A low pressure system will develop with an associated cold front on the back end. This front will cause the warm, moist air over the southeast to rise and condense, resulting in rain showers and storms.

Majority of the rain will occur on Saturday. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday, though the frontal system will move through Middle Georgia pulling dry air south. Temperatures will continue to trend into the mid-upper 70’s.

Another round of rain is likely Monday – in fact, there’s a better chance of thunderstorms to start the third week of March. Temperatures will continue to take a roller coaster ride and plummet back to the 50’s next week.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).