Parkland Videos Released

(NBC NEWS) Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing the actions of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer shortly after the first shots were fired on campus last month.

Deputy Scot Peterson can be seen with an unidentified school employee outside a room in the first moments of the massacre.

Peterson is seen with a school employee walking toward a room at 2:22 p.m., less than a minute after the first shots were fired by accused gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Moments later three people, Peterson and two others, can be seen on a golf cart driving through campus.

At 2:23 Peterson arrives at the building where the shooting was taking place and takes a position outside.

He stays outside until the shooting is over at 2:27 p.m.

The videos have been a source of interest since investigations began into the actions of several law enforcement officials, including Peterson, who reportedly failed to immediately enter the school building, as officers are trained to do.

Peterson resigned shortly after an investigation was announced. His attorney says Peterson did nothing wrong.

No other deputies are seen in the video released Thursday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Dtzd72