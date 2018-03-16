NYC docs took bribes, lap dances to prescribe opioid, feds say

Jonathan Roper, second from left, and Fernando Serrano, center, walk out of federal court in August. Nate Raymond / Reuters

- Advertisement -

An email from one sales representative to Freedman gave explicit instructions on how many new patients were needed to help meet a company target, according to the indictment.

“I’d rather you put 20 (or more, of course LOL) new patients (commercially insured of course, as always) on it in April even if we wind up getting only 10-14 approved, rather than only have you go with the safe 6-7 that you think will all get approved,” the email said.

Freedman replied: “Got it.”

Prosecutors said Freedman received approximately $308,000 in “speaker program fees” and by the last quarter of 2014 was the fourth-highest prescriber of Subsys in the nation, accounting for more than $1 million in sales.

The indictment says that when Goldstein began prescribing a lot of a competing product, Insys put pressure on him and he began recommending Subsys more often. After a bitter argument with a company executive, he convinced Insys to send him a $9,800 check for a home security system and then dummied up an invoice without buying one, prosecutors alleged.

Burducea married an Insys sales rep and then lied to federal investigators about how long they had been dating so their relationship couldn’t be linked to his high prescription rate, the indictment says. Voudouris had Insys’ Serrano take an exam for her so she would be eligible to prescribe Subsys, prosecutors said.

When she didn’t write enough prescriptions, the indictment says, Insys got upset. An email from Roper to sales reps said they had “invested way too much” to be satisfied with just a few patients.

“1 new PT [patient] a day is what was agreed upon,” the email said. “Don’t let the doctor sell you, you sell the doctor!”

The fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, via Reuters

In a statement, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman noted that the doctors had sworn a “solemn oath” to put their patients’ care above all else.

“Instead, they engaged in a malignant scheme to prescribe fentanyl, a dangerous and potentially fatal narcotic 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, in exchange for bribes in the form of speaker fees,” he said.

“Payments from pharmaceutical companies should not influence how doctors prescribe — especially when a potent and dangerous drug like fentanyl is involved.”