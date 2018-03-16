Navy IDs two aviators killed in Florida training crash

Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King, a 2012 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, was the the weapons systems operator of the F/A-18F Super Hornet that crashed Wednesday near Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. U.S. Navy

Johnson, a naval aviator, was a 2007 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. King was a 2012 U.S. Naval Academy graduate. No other biographical information was made available Thursday night.

“The entire Blacklion Family is grieving the loss of two great Americans,” Cmdr. Kevin Robb, the squadron’s commander, said in a statement Thursday night. “Lt. Cmdr. Johnson and Lt. King were phenomenal young men, exceptional naval aviators, and were living models of what honor, courage and commitment really mean.”

The jet will remain in the water at the scene pending a naval investigation, the Navy said.

NAS Oceana is one of only three Navy master jet bases, which are home to carrier-based tactical jet squadrons and carrier air wings. VFA-213 will continue its training mission in Key West, which is scheduled through next Wednesday, the Navy said.

Key West, part of the Florida Keys archipelago, is the southernmost point in the state. It is about 90 miles north of Cuba.