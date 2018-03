MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Organizers of this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival are making it easy for you to find all of the activities happening around Macon.

There are three maps available to help you navigate through Central City Park, Downtown, and other events in the city.

You’ll find the maps and more information here.

Don’t forget you can also download the Cherry Blossom Festival App. It’s available for Apple and Android devices.