Millennials Lead Vacation Boom

(NBC News) AAA’s new survey of vacation travel plans predicts that millennials will rule the roads this summer.

“44% of millenials are planning a family vacation, and that’s topping out Generation X as well as Baby Boomers,” says AAA’s Tamra Johnson.

The 30-somethings, many now parents themselves, are booking getaways that emphasize experiences.

A predicted 88 million Americans will take at least one family vacation this year, and mostly by driving.

“Those that are going to be staying stateside, are actually looking into road trips, they are still very popular this year, and that’s surprising, considering the higher gas prices. We are seeing the highest gas prices that we’ve seen since 2014, but it’s not stopping travelers,” Johnson says.

