Cherry Blossom Festival officially starts today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival is officially here! Get ready to see thousands of people from around the world participate in what’s being called the Pinkest Party on Earth in Macon.

Leaders from all over the world will join local dignitaries in kicking off the 10-day event today at Central City Park.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, that’s set to start at noon, will mark the event’s 36th year.

You can make sure you don’t miss all of the fun by downloading the Cherry Blossom Festival app.

Organizers have also included maps to make it easy for you to navigate around the city.

Don’t forget the 36th annual Cherry Blossom parade is set to take over Downtown Macon Sunday at 4PM. 41NBC is the media sponsor for the event.