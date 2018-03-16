Cherry Blossom Festival: 36 years of fun, food & pink

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Friday afternoon for the 36th year in a row.

Carolyn Crayton started the pinkest party as a way to thank William Fickling for 30,000 Cherry Blossom Trees. Then, it was only a 3-day event.

“When I had the wonderful dream and the vision to celebrate the beauty of these trees, I really did not know how it would go,” said Crayton.

Now, the Cherry Blossom Festival has bloomed into a 10-day event, celebrating more than 365,000 trees.

“This celebration has really helped to bring us all together, to love each other and to celebrate the beauty that has been created with these trees,” said Crayton.

The festival is every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until March 25th. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.