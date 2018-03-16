Army of non-voters rallies behind Putin's main foe as Russian election looms

Election observer training at Alexei Navalny’s office on Wednesday. Sergey Ponomarev / for NBC News

- Advertisement -

And Putin’s campaign looks to be also getting onto the observer bandwagon: Russian news service TASS

reported last week that the president’s campaign office planned to train up to 100,000 people.

Back at Navalny’s office, Brusentsev said Kremlin’s efforts to get the voters out are obvious to him.

After his stint as an election observer is over Sunday night, he and thousands like him are bound to wake up Monday morning to the news of a president they don’t want to see in power for another six years.

But he said he has plenty of motivation to keep going.

“We are not giving up,” Brusentsev said. “There is nothing I can do about [the election result] at the moment, but I am doing everything in power to change it.”