7 U.S. service members killed when chopper goes down in Iraq

Christopher Raguso and Christopher Zanetis FDNY

Fire Lt. Christopher J. Raguso and Fire Marshal Christopher T. “Tripp” Zanetis were called “truly two of New York City’s bravest — running into danger to protect and defend others, both in New York City and in combat overseas” by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The hearts and prayers of the entire Department are with their loved ones and with the families of their five fellow service members who lost their lives defending our country,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement. Sixty-two Fire Department personnel are on extended military orders in the military, the department said.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the ISIS in Mosul in July. In the following months Iraqi forces retook a handful of other Islamic State-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by Islamic State — Rawah, near the border with Syria.

The U.S.-led coalition has continued to work with Iraq and Syrian Democratic Forces to shore up the border region to make sure that foreign fighters and insurgents can’t move freely across the region.