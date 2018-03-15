Wisconsin man pleads guilty to assaulting Bibb County deputy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who punched a Bibb County deputy in the face multiple times during an incident at the Greyhound Bus station in Macon has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Dameko Hollis pleaded guilty to obstruction of on an officer this week.

Back in June of 2017, Authorities say, Hollis refused to get off a Greyhound Bus after he was instructed to do so by Deputy Lee Rohrbach.

Rohrbach tried to place Hollis in handcuffs after he ignored instructions to get off the bus.

That’s when authorities say Hollis began punching Rohrbach in the face.

The 24-year-old is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.