Warmer weather and rain chances for the weekend

Good Evening

A great day is on the way for Friday, the first day of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Mid 70’s is where temperatures will top out and clouds don’t even move in until late in the afternoon and evening.



A few showers will be possible after around 5pm, but we are not anticipating severe weather for Friday.

As we head into the weekend we are expecting some changes into the weekend in the form of mostly cloudy skies and rain chances. Right now heaviest storm coverage is expected during the morning for Saturday, with intermittent storm chances through the rest of the weekend



A chance of severe storms is possible on Monday, but we will know more as we get closer to the event.

Have a great night,

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves