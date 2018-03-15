Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

By
NBCnews
-
0

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, and his wife, Vanessa, have filed for divorce, they confirmed Thursday.

In a statement issued over both of their names, the couple, who were married in 2005 and are both 40 years old, said that “we have decided to go our separate ways.”

- Advertisement -

“We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority,” they said. “We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Report a Typo
SHARE