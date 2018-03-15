U.S. troops who repelled Russian mercenaries prepare for more attacks

Brig. Gen. Jonathan Braga speaks to NBC News’ Richard Engel.

In the hours leading up to the assault, Braga said U.S. forces noticed “vehicle movements, troop movements, rehearsals like we hadn’t seen before” — followed two hours later by artillery fire.

Braga says he immediately called his Russian counterparts on a “deconfliction” phone line and continued to speak with them throughout the confrontation. The Russians, he said, maintained that it was not their force advancing on the U.S. base. He described the conversations as “professional and responsive.”

In public statements after the incident, the administration offered few details about what transpired and omitted any mention of involvement by Russian fighters. When pressed by reporters, Defense Secretary James Mattis and other military officials refused to comment on the composition of the attacking force.

Statements from the Kremlin have been vague and contradictory. At first, the Kremlin said that no Russians were involved and that the attack had not been authorized by or coordinated with the Russian Defense Ministry. One week later — following reports in the Russian news media that Russian private military contractors had been killed — the Kremlin announced that five Russian citizens had indeed died. That figure was later amended to “several dozen” Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union.

“It’s notable that both Russia and the U.S. tried to downplay it, especially given the casualties involved,” said Noah Bonsey, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group. U.S. forces “wanted to send a message that they would defend this ground. By downplaying it, it makes it easier for the other side to downplay it.”

“The U.S. doesn’t see any interest in escalating with Russia,” Bonsey said.

Richard Engel reported from Deir ez-Zor, and Kennett Werner reported from London.