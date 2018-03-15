Sara Spivey speaks about caring for her Autistic son Claxton

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sara Spivey told us she loves her son Claxton with all her heart. Claxton is 18 years old and Autistic. On 41Today Spivey said she believes it is very important for police to get training when it comes to interacting with people with Autism. The Autism Society reports more than 3 million Americans live with an Autism spectrum disorder. Watch her entire interview with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here. Lawson Bittick from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said his department gets training when it comes to dealing with people who are Autistic. April is National Autism Awareness Month.