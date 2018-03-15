How safe is the Cherry Blossom Festival?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Pinkest Party on Earth is back! Starting Friday, March 16, you’ll be able to enjoy all the fun.

“We’ve got music, we’ve got rides, we’ve got games, we’ve got entertainment,” said Cherry Blossom Festival Chair, Marvel Burgess.

They also have security.

“We have been working all year long with law enforcement, government agencies to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Burgess.

The Cherry Blossom Festival Board is working closely with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a large uniform presence for the visual aspect of reassuring people that we’re here,” said Lt. Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Even if you can’t see the deputies, Lt. Davis assures they will be there.

“If you look around, you’ll see that the park is actually fenced in,” said Burgess. “We’ll have security everywhere. We’ll not only have it here at the park, but anywhere there’s a Cherry Blossom Event.”

So, you can enjoy the rides.

“We do a what we call pre-opening to every spot we go and then our ride operators check every day they have a daily inspection that they do,” said James Graybeal, ride operator for Drew’s Expositions.

Graybeal is in charge of making sure every ride one of the 30 rides are good to go. He says on top of the state inspecting the rides, their employees check them several times as well.

“We have people from all over the country, even outside the United States, even outside of the United States and we are going to assure the safety of everyone,” said Burgess.

The festival goes from March 16-25, from 10 AM to 10 PM. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

You are not allowed to bring in coolers, food or drinks from outside, pets, and no video or flash photography of the performances are allowed.