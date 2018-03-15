'No, it can't be!' Witnesses describe horror of Florida bridge collapse

A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University in Miami Roque Ruiz

- Advertisement -

Suzie Bermudez was at the intersection stopped at a traffic light when the bridge collapsed on the other side of the road. “I was the first car. If the light would have changed I was three seconds away from being under the bridge,” she said.

“I looked forward and all of a sudden I saw the bridge collapse,” she told NBC News.

“I’m very grateful to be alive, thank God,” Bermudez said.

The bridge was scheduled to open early next year and was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds. The bridge was built across the seven-lane Tamiami Trail, connecting the FIU campus to the town of Sweetwater, where the university estimates some 4,000 students live.

Brandon Lee, a student at FIU told MSNBC that was on the phone with his father when “suddenly I saw the whole ground shake.” He said his roommate came in and said “the bridge just collapsed.” The walkway to get to the pedestrian bridge was not in place, the student said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the collapse.

Mercy Dominguez, 52, of Miami, told NBC News that she drives near the pedestrian bridge twice a day, and “I’ve been thinking how beautiful it’s going to be once the bridge is up.”

“I drove under it twice this morning while I was taking my son to school,” she said.

Vanessa Vassall, who is in the PhD program at FIU, was crossing the street when the bridge collapsed and described the terror of watching the structure come down, and the debris falling on a black car. A woman in pink scrubs was screaming for someone to help a person in the back of her car, she said. “It sounded like an earthquake,” Vassall said.

“I feel bad even saying that I’m grateful to survive,” she said. “No one thinks sitting at an intersection that that’s the last day.”

Gabe Gutierrez and Kalhan Rosenblatt reported from Miami. Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.