Mercer basketball beats Grand Canyon 78-73 in CBI opening round

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer men’s basketball team is moving on in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bears (19-14) beat Grand Canyon 78-73 in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday night behind 21 point games from both sophomore Ross Cummings and senior Jordan Strawberry. Senior Demetre Rivers added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Senior Ria’n Holland played for the first time since February 17 and scored 10 points.

The Antelopes (22-12) were outscored in both halves.

Mercer advances to the CBI quarterfinal round against North Texas. They’ll play Monday.

The Mean Green beat South Dakota 90-77 Wednesday.