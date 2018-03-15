Mercer baseball rallies to beat Georgia Southern 11-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer baseball team snapped a losing skid to Georgia Southern Wednesday, rallying from behind to beat the Eagles 11-8 at OrthoGeorgia Park.



David Posas’ go-ahead RBI single capped a five-run eighth inning for the Bears, who beat their in-state rival for the first time since 2015 and improved to 4-0 this season against in-state opponents.

Robert Broom (2-0) got the win for Mercer. Broom, Christian Vann and Sawyer Gipson-Long combined for 11 strikeouts.

Georgia Southern’s Braxton Johns (2-2) took the loss.

The Bears (13-5) host Eastern Kentucky in a three-game series this weekend. Game 1 is Friday at 6 p.m.