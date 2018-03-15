Man extradited to Peach County to face charges in 2017 Race Way robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man Byron Police say robbed a Race Way gas station and shot a 67-year-old employee is now in the Peach County Jail.

Byron Police say Raheen Langley was fighting extradition after he was arrested in Goldsboro, North Carolina shortly after the robbery.

Police say a Governor’s Warrant was signed and Langley was brought back to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened last year in July at the location on GA-49.

Police say he also robbed the same location prior to that robbery in July.

The victim has since recovered from the shooting.

Langley is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

