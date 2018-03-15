Macon man sentenced to 25 years for shooting, killing man in 2015

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend the next 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man on Highland Ave. in June 25, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Andre Lucas, 41, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for shooting William Ford, 55, in the neck while Ford sat in his car. Ford later died at a hospital.

Police say the shooting happened after Lucas approached Ford and asked for a cigarette. Although Ford had trouble talking after the incident, he told investigators Lucas then walked away but came back, argued with Ford and then shot him in the neck.

The district attorney’s office says Lucas also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.