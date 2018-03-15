Macon-Bibb Fire Department gears up for Annual Pink Pancake Breakfast

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The annual International Cherry Blossom kicks off this weekend and you can’t forget the annual Pink Pancake Breakfast.
Each year the Macon-Bibb Fire Department sponsors the pink pancake breakfast. Chief Marvin Riggins talked with 41NBC’s Karlisha Booze about what can you expect this year.
The breakfast will include all the sausage, pink pancakes, orange juice, whole milk, chocolate milk or coffee you can eat/drink.
The cost for the breakfast is $5 for adults and children 5 and under are $3. Proceeds will go to American Cancer Society.
The event is scheduled for two Saturdays this month. The first breakfast is Saturday, March 17th from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m and March 24th from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The event will be located inside the United Building which is at 115 Willie Smokey Glover Drive.
Click on the video for the full interview.