Macon Bacon shows virtual tour of renovated Luther Williams Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Luther Williams Field is seeing a lot of progress.

The cabana suites and beer garden areas are up, but there’s still more to go.

On Thursday, sponsors and season ticket holders got to take a virtual tour of the finished field. The tour showed the added features like the party deck, VIP areas and picnic area.

Macon Bacon president, Todd Pund says he’s excited to see everything coming together.

“Going back to July when I started, it was all just being talked about and now you see the activity around here, you see everything going and then you see what it’s going to be like, it’s cool. It’s really neat,” said Pund.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-May.