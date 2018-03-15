Late week warm up after a cool start in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a rather cool week across Middle Georgia, temperatures will be trending upwards through the weekend.

Last weekend, a cold front passed through Middle Georgia and northwestern flow followed, resulting in colder air moving south. The beginning of the week featured temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, the average high temperature in Macon is 69 degrees, and the average low temperature is 43 degrees for the dates of March 11, 12, 13 and 14.

A high pressure system has kept dry air over the southeast through much of the week. Sunshine has been in the forecast since Monday, and it will stay in the forecast through Friday.

Winds will shift to the west and southwest as a warm air mass lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico over the southeast. Temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid-upper 60’s in Middle Georgia.

Temperatures will continue too trend upwards, breaking into the 70’s Friday afternoon. The warm air will stick around this weekend and into early next week.

A cold front will bring rain back to the forecast starting Saturday morning. As of Thursday morning, forecast models showed scattered showers Saturday morning and afternoon becoming more isolated Sunday. A better chance for rain comes into play Monday with a stream of moisture over Georgia.

