Four dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University in Miami Roque Ruiz

- Advertisement -

“There was a young gentleman in a red Honda, and unfortunately there was nothing I could do, but he stuck his hand out and, at that point he passed away, he expired,” Mejia said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

said he had spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the collapse and would remain “in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has taught at FIU as an adjunct professor, called it a “horrifying tragedy” and

said he had spoken to Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and also planned to travel to the university.

Scott and Rubio said there would be a thorough investigation.

“There will be an exhaustive review that will give details at an engineering and scientific level,” said Rubio.

And there could be consequences.

“If anyone has done anything wrong we will hold them accountable,” said Scott, promising a transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that President Donald Trump was aware of the bridge collapse and would provide government resources as needed.

Continuing to monitor the heartbreaking bridge collapse at FIU – so tragic. Many brave First Responders rushed in to save lives. Thank you for your courage. Praying this evening for all who are affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board

said that it would send a 15-person team to investigate the collapse.

The bridge was lifted off its temporary support and placed in its permanent position on Saturday.

The $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

It was built and designed by Munilla Construction Management in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers, the college said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, MCM said they would “conduct a full investigations to determine exactly went wrong.”

FIGG Bridge Engineers said they were stunned by the “tragic collapse” and would cooperate with the authorities as they investigated the matter.

“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the company said in a statement. “Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

The homicide bureau will take the lead in investigating the collapse and the state attorney will also work the case, said Perez, the police chief.

Rubio said that the bridge project was intended to save lives, and that last year an FIU student was killed while crossing the road.

Perez warned there could be more casualties discovered. “This is going to be a long, long process, because to get through that rubble and, you know, the pieces of concrete that are laying there is not going to be an easy task,” he said.

“Our prayers go out to all those impacted,” Perez said. He said that despite the best efforts of the fire department, other rescuers and ordinary citizens who leaped in to help, “we’re probably going to come out with a sad outcome for many in our communities.”