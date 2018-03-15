Emotional Testimony Kicks Off Pulse Trial

(NBC NEWS) The trial of Noor Salman, widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, began Wednesday with emotional testimony of survivors.

Prosecutors claim Salman knew of her husband’s plans to attack the nightclub, and failed to warn authorities.

A Pulse survivor who now works as a deputy told the jury he was sure he was going to die the night of the attack, and nearly made peace with it.

Nelson Rodriguez was one of the witnesses called by the prosecution.

Rodriguez was at Pulse the night of the attack to celebrate an upcoming graduation from a law enforcement academy.

At the time of the attack, he told the jury, he knew from his training the shooter was using an assault rifle.

“I was yelling, ‘He’s reloading! He’s reloading!'” Rodriguez recalled on the stand.

Rodriguez ran from the nightclub as the shooter reloaded.

He broke down on the stand as he told the jury about the night he lost his friend Christopher Sanfeliz, who drove with him to the club to celebrate.

