Collapsed Florida walkway built with 'accelerated' technology

BDI said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the collapse.

Munilla Construction Management of Miami, a prominent firm with numerous multimillion-dollar construction contracts in the region, said it was “devastated” and would conduct a full investigation.

Just 10 days ago, Munilla was sued in state circuit court in Miami by a worker for the Transportation Security Administration, who claimed that he was injured in October 2016 when a temporary bridge collapsed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where Munilla is in charge of a $128 million expansion project.

The complaint, which was obtained by NBC News, accuses Munilla of “shoddy” work. Tesha Allison, a lawyer for the plaintiff, Jose Perez, said he suffered broken bones and spinal injuries.

State and federal court records list several other actions against Munilla, which isn’t unusual for large, successful construction companies. The company has a strong reputation within the industry and has worked for major clients, like Southwest Airlines and the cities of Miami and Dallas, according to

Construction News, an industry trade journal.

A Fort Lauderdale airport spokesman said Thursday that no changes to Munilla’s contract were planned.

The co-designer of the Florida International University project, Figg Bridge Group of Tallahassee, Florida, said it would fully cooperate with any investigation.

“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” Figg said in a statement.

Figg also designed the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a four-mile-long section of Interstate 275 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region that opened in 1987, and co-designed the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston, which opened in 2003.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Transportation Department said the design of the Zakim Bridge was different from the design of the FIU bridge. The agency said it was “fully confident in the safety of the Zakim Bridge.”

While the specific design may be different, both projects were built under the accelerated protocol. Accelerated construction ideas have been used for many years, but they weren’t formalized until 2010 with the establishment of the

Center for Accelerated Bridge Construction at FIU, in partnership with Iowa State University and the University of Nevada at Reno. The University of Washington and the University of Oklahoma joined the program in 2016 under a federal grant.

In accelerated construction, most or all of a bridge project is fabricated off-site and then put into place all at once, ideally disrupting traffic for only a few hours or days.

The protocol “can improve safety to workers and the public,” Seema Javeri, a traffic operations and work zone safety manager for the Federal Highway Administration, said in a

web conference on the technology in 2013.

“It’s safer since construction workers are not working near active traffic for days on end, as with traditional approaches,” Javeri said. “It saves the traveling public time in traffic delays and road closures, and it reduces construction season and time. With cost savings, there’s improved quality of the product, and the accelerated project times can potentially reduce project costs.”

While it’s only a few years old, the technique has been widely adopted by governments and industry organizations alarmed by the delays, costs and safety hazards of building new bridges and repairing old ones, which traditionally has meant closing jampacked roads and highways for months.

It is behind numerous high-profile bridge projects in recent years, including:

A bridge over Interstate 15 in Mesquite, Nevada, which the Federal Highway Administration says was put in place in just six hours in January 2012.

Replacement of the Cedar Street Bridge over Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which was completed in 62 hours in mid-2011.

Rehabilitation of the F.W. Cappelen Memorial Bridge, a five-span arch bridge carrying Franklin Avenue over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. The rehabilitated bridge reopened last year.

“Today, ABC projects have been completed successfully, or are underway, in 44 states, with Utah, Texas, Massachusetts, Vermont and Pennsylvania leading the way,”

HNTB Corp., a prominent architectural and engineering firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, said in a 2016 white paper.