MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s not too late to get tickets to enjoy an evening of good music in Downtown Macon.

Encore Live: A Tribute to soul, funk, and R&B kicks off the Cherry Blossom Festival tonight.

You can expect music from several artists from the area including “Something for the Soul” which is a seven-piece band out of Atlanta.

The event starts at 7PM.

