Cat of the week: Everest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is Everest.

Everest is about four years old, but he is very playful. He loves to have his tummy rubbed and enjoys playing with toys. Dawn Dress from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Everest is very “chill” around other cats, even shy sometimes.

Everest came to Kitty City Cat Rescue from Jones County not too long ago. When he arrived, he had a very bad infection in his eye. He had to have his eye operated on and is now left with just one of the two. His lack of eyesight does not bother him, however.

If you’re interested in adopting Everest or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.