Walkouts To Protest School Shootings

(NBC News) Students and faculty across the country are set to walk out of schools Wednesday morning to honor those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

17 people were killed in that shooting on February 14 when a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

One month later, grief is transforming into advocacy and action.

“We know what we’re talking about. It’s not just me out here, but all of these well-informed students. It’s our job to be educated. It’s our job to be informed and know the future,” said high school student Emma Empol.

Students say the scheduled walkout is a way to demand stricter gun laws.

The event is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s expected to last 17 minutes.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2HzfwgC