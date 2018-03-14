United Apologizes For Dog’s In-Flight Death

(NBC News) A family is heartbroken after their dog died in an overhead bin during a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York.

The family insists they put the dog in the bin because they weren’t allowed to put him under their seat.

“The flight attendant said you can’t put him there because he’ll block the path so you have to put him where the baggage goes,” said Sophia Ceballos.

United Airlines along with the president of the Flight Attendants Union says pets should never be placed in an overhead bin.

The airline has apologized, expressed condolences and said it’s investigating the incident to keep it from happening again.

