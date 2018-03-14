Two killed as Navy fighter jet crashes near Key West, Florida

A Navy fighter jet on a training flight crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing both crew members, the Navy said.

The identities of the crew members were withheld until their families could be notified. They ejected from the F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but they were declared dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, the Navy said.

