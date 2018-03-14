Two killed as Navy fighter jet crashes near Key West, Florida

A Navy fighter jet on a training flight crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing both crew members, the Navy said.

The identities of the crew members were withheld until their families could be notified. They ejected from the F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but they were declared dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, the Navy said.

A helicopter circles near the area of a downed Navy fighter jet near Key West, Florida, on Wednesday. Barbie Wilson

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told

NBC Miami that it dispatched units but that the Navy said it had the situation under control and didn’t need assistance.

Key West, part of the Florida Keys archipelago, is the southernmost point in the state, about 90 miles north of Cuba.

NAS Oceana is one of only three Navy master jet bases, which are home to carrier-based tactical jet squadrons and carrier air wings.