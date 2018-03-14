High pressure shifts over the southeast, temperatures trend upwards

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A high pressure system will build up across the southeast, resulting in a change in temperatures through the end of the work week.

The high pressure system will set up over Louisiana Wednesday, allowing cooler air to flow south due to a northwest wind. Wind speeds will range from 5-15 mph constantly with gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees colder than normal (average high: 69 degrees).

Thursday, the high pressure system moves southeast over Florida. Winds will shift from the northwest to the west/southwest. The change in location of the high will allow warmer air to flow from the Gulf of Mexico back over the southeast.

With sunshine in the forecast and a warmer air mass sitting over the southeast, temperatures will trend upwards into the 60’s and 70’s by the weekend.

Also this weekend, a low pressure system will develop west of the Mississippi River. A cold front will move from west to east, and increase rain chances across Middle Georgia.

