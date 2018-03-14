Restaurant Report Card: Your Pie

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new pizza place in Warner Robins is getting great reviews so far – giving people a chance to build their own pizza from a host of toppings and sauces.
Your Pie on Watson Boulevard is owned by Michael Ellis and Tyler Gibson.
We tried the pizza and it was as good as customers said it would be!
Your Pie is also keeping the place clean, racking up a perfect health inspection score.
Plus, good news for folks in Macon, Ellis and Gibson are opening a Your Pie in downtown Macon in a few months!
Your Pie on Watson Blvd. is making the grade this week! Let’s take a look at your other scores this week:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style on Pio Nono Ave – 95
WNB Factory on North Ave – 82
Olive Garden on Watson Blvd – 100
Peking Garden & Sushi on Watson Blvd – 84
Captain D’s Seafood on Veterans Blvd – 97
Xtreme Wings on Industrial Blvd – 95
Denny’s on Hwy. 49 N – 87
And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week: New China Buffet on Hwy. 49 in Fort Valley scored a 70. There were several foods at the wrong temperature and some food was thawing improperly.