Restaurant Report Card: El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for some good fajitas and homemade guacamole, a family owned Mexican restaurant in Milledgeville is serving up the best of it!

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant, with a big spot of North Columbia St., is going on 30 years of business.

“I’ve been in the business since I was 11 years old so it’s been a struggle, long years,” the general manager, Victor Ochoa said with a laugh.

Ochoa has a reason to smile! His family has built up the restaurants reputation into a spot with good, fresh, Mexican food.

“We like to try to keep it as authentic as we can, try to keep that Mexican feel in here and that’s what keeps the customers coming back,” Ochoa said.

When you ask Ochoa, what’s most important to him as a manager – his answer is all about customer service and good food.”

I tell [our employees] how important it is and to my parents to have that customer that leaves, smiles and says ‘hey we’ll be back we loved everything, customer service, food, everything,'” Ochoa said.

And of course, for 41NBC to swing by, El Amigo Mexican Restaurant must have a perfect health inspection score.

“That’s number one too, cleanliness,” Ochoa said. “You gotta stay on top of it, we dealing in the food business we gotta be at 100 at all times.”

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant is making the grade this week, until next time let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Billy’s Clubhouse on Forest Hill Rd – 89

Boss Wings on Presidential Pkwy – 96

China Inn Restaurant on Vineville Ave – 82

Church’s Chicken on Pio Nono Ave – 87

Little Caesar’s Pizza on Pio Nono Ave – 90

Chick-Fil-A on Watson Blvd – 100

Taco Bell on Watson Blvd – 100

Longhorn’s Steakhouse on N Columbia St – 100