Pedestrian hit by school bus in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is recovering after she was hit by a Bibb County School bus while walking across Pio Nono Avenue.

It happened just after 7, Wednesday morning at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies say 58-year-old Patty Platz was walking across the street when a car traveling in front of the bus slammed on brakes and swerved in the next lane. The driver of the bus also slammed on breaks to avoid hitting the woman. Deputies say that’s when the mirror on the front of the school bus hit Platz.

She was taken to Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

There were no children on the bus, and no charges have been field.

If you can help with this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.