Mike Pompeo doesn't like the Iran nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the control room of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the Gulf port city of Bushehr, Iran on Jan. 13, 2015. Mohammad Berno / Iranian Presidency via AFP – Getty Images file

- Advertisement -

Pompeo also described a potential diplomatic effort that would fit into his new responsibilities as secretary of state. No longer, he suggests, should the U.S. deal only with the other signatories of the Iran deal, officially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but should expand discussions to include Iran’s neighbors.

“We need all of our partners. Sometimes I hear folks talk about the JCPOA and our partners, and nary a mention of the Saudis, the Emirates, the Israelis, but lots of talk about Germans and Brits and French, and that’s great. They’re important partners, too. We need them all working against the continued expansion of the Iranians.”

The goal, he said, was a rollback of Iran’s influence, an end, as he told his Texas audience in October, to the “death and destruction” inflicted across the Middle East by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the IRGC, and its special forces unit, the Quds Force.

Norman Roule, the former national intelligence manager for Iran at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, says that Pompeo’s rhetoric is unlikely to having any real problematic effect, given the current state of diplomatic relations with Iran, and that Pompeo should not be seen as an extremist.

“Pompeo has a level-headed view of the Iran problem,” Roule said. “He just wants a more demanding approach.”

In the speech to the FDD, Pompeo said that Trump wants him to “evaluate how we might present a more comprehensive effort to push back against the Quds Force, the IRGC more broadly, and the Iranian regime itself.”

In his new job, Pompeo is likely to have more power and a lot more influence to carry that out.