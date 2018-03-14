Dublin Police unveil long anticipated Transformer project in Stubbs Park

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Police in Dublin are taking community policing to new heights and making a home for themselves inside the Stubbs Park Neighborhood with the completion of a community resource center they’re calling ‘the Transformer’. Wednesday was the official grand opening.

The driving force behind the project is ‘transforming’ the lives of every day people in the neighborhood through education and creation of new opportunities.

“When it comes down to getting people jobs or you mentoring them–making a difference–that means a whole lot to me,” said Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

That’s why he and his department are taking back the block in one of the city’s roughest neighborhoods with the official open of the Transformer.

“You can come in and they will do everything they can to figure out what you need whether that’s GED classes, drug treatment, some help finding a job,” said City Manager Lance Jones.

With help from the City of Dublin, they started the Transformer initiative two years ago–purchasing and re-purposing four abandoned homes to house the program for around $300,000.

“We can handle any issue that an individual might be facing. Our specialty is job placement, mentoring we have a teaching component with transformer,” Chatman told 41NBC.

Lori Williams is a career academy instructor working with the Transformer program to help her students–something she believes will make a difference for many of them.

“The students that I teach…they are Dublin City Students. They are the students that live in these neighborhoods, so it kind of helps because they can take what they learn through this program back into their neighborhood,” she said.

Students like Chicago Patterson have lived in Stubbs Park their whole lives.

“I really like it. It teaches us how to change the community and better the community,” he said.

Bettering the community and finding a way to a better future for its people.

Chief Chatman says this is only the beginning. There are two other neighborhoods in Dublin they’re looking at expanding to next.