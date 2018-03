- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog Of The Week is Quin. Regenia Brabham, from Critical Care For Animal Angels said Quin is a wonderful 12 week old Husky/Dachshund mix. Brabham mentioned the fact that Quin does need to be trained. She will also need two rounds of booster shots. Quin has been spayed. To see Quin and hear more about her check out the interview she did on Daybreak with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson.