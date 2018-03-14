Caught On Cam: Deputy Strikes Cuffed Suspect

(NBC NEWS) Surveillance video of a California correctional officer hitting a handcuffed arrestee wearing a spit hood was released Tuesday by the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office.

“This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement. “Individuals who abuse their power and position will be tried and punished to the full extent of the law.”

The video was recorded on August 24, 2017, in the San Joaquin County Jail after the arrestee was taken into custody. The 35-second video, which has no audio, shows the man handcuffed, sitting on the floor and leaning against a wall while wearing a spit hood. Two Manteca police officers are in the room with the man when a third officer, a San Joaquin County sheriff’s correctional officer, enters through a side door.

In the video, the third officer then walks up to the man in the hood, looks down at him and hits him on the side of the head. The force of the hit makes the man fall over and onto the ground. The officer then leans over the man and pulls him back upright.

The Manteca police officers who witnessed the hit and immediately reported the incident to their supervisors, the district attorney’s office said.

