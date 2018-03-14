Bus in deadly Alabama crash was new: NTSB

Ericka Rivera, right, attends a prayer vigil in the parking lot of the Bill Neal Center next to Channelview High School on March 13, 2018, in Channelview, Texas. Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle via AP

“It actually hit the guard rail on the eastbound side and was directed back into the median,” he said.There were no signs of skid marks, Malone said, indicating the driver didn’t apply the brakes in a hurry.

“It just rolled,” Malone said.The crash happened on a rural stretch between Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama.

A student told the media that the band director called out “Harry” — the driver’s name — several times before the crash, but Malone said investigators haven’t determined what happened aboard the bus.

Caligone’s sister-in-law, Angela Caligone, 58, of Houston, said Caligone had been a bus driver for more than 20 years, the last 15 years with First Class Tours Inc. of Houston. Caligone said her brother-in-law had just passed a physical with “flying colors.”

A company spokesman said Caligone had a checkup earlier this month but didn’t provide details on the results.