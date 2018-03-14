Bibb deputies asking for help finding man wanted for murder at party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say shot and killed a man Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Antonio “Caesar” Walker, 23, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Monterrius Dugger twice in the chest at a home on Ibex Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Dugger later died. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

- Advertisement -

Police say a party was going on before the shooting happened.

Walker, who goes by “Caesar,” is about six-feet-tall and around 170 lbs.

If you know where Antonio Walker is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.